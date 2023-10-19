Open Menu

Mongolia Aims To Export 60 Mln Tons Of Coal Next Year

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Mongolia aims to export 60 mln tons of coal next year

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Mongolia aims to export at least 60 million tons of coal next year, the country's Finance Minister Bold Javkhlan said Thursday.

Coal is a main export commodity of Mongolia, which is rich in natural resources.

Mongolia has set a goal to export at least 36.5 million tons of coal this year.

The Asian country has already achieved the goal by exporting 48.9 million tons of coal by the end of September this year, according to the country's National Statistics Office.

The country exported 31.7 million tons of coal last year.

Related Topics

Mongolia September Asia Million

Recent Stories

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

18 minutes ago
 FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

18 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

4 hours ago
 AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

11 hours ago
ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

12 hours ago
 Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

13 hours ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

13 hours ago
 US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Ira ..

US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

13 hours ago
 FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation agai ..

FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation against drugs crop in Kalat’s Ma ..

13 hours ago
 KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender eq ..

KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender equality in KP

13 hours ago

More Stories From World