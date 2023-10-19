Mongolia aims to export 60 mln tons of coal next year

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Mongolia aims to export at least 60 million tons of coal next year, the country's Finance Minister Bold Javkhlan said Thursday.

Coal is a main export commodity of Mongolia, which is rich in natural resources.

Mongolia has set a goal to export at least 36.5 million tons of coal this year.

The Asian country has already achieved the goal by exporting 48.9 million tons of coal by the end of September this year, according to the country's National Statistics Office.

The country exported 31.7 million tons of coal last year.