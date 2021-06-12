Mongolia's health ministry has authorized the use of Sputnik Light, a single-shot version of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Friday

"Sputnik V is already successfully used in Mongolia to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Registration of Sputnik Light will enable scaling up the vaccination program using one more safe and effective vaccine," RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said.

Sputnik Light has showed 79.4% efficacy in preventing COVID-19, higher than some other two-dose vaccines, according to RDIF, which markets Russian vaccines abroad. Sputnik V is 97.6% effective. It has been approved for use in 67 countries.