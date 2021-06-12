UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Approves Russia's Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik Light

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:25 AM

Mongolia Approves Russia's Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik Light

Mongolia's health ministry has authorized the use of Sputnik Light, a single-shot version of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Mongolia's health ministry has authorized the use of Sputnik Light, a single-shot version of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Friday.

"Sputnik V is already successfully used in Mongolia to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Registration of Sputnik Light will enable scaling up the vaccination program using one more safe and effective vaccine," RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said.

Sputnik Light has showed 79.4% efficacy in preventing COVID-19, higher than some other two-dose vaccines, according to RDIF, which markets Russian vaccines abroad. Sputnik V is 97.6% effective. It has been approved for use in 67 countries.

Related Topics

Russia Mongolia Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

12 minutes ago

Opposition must shun 'culture of protest', come up ..

1 minute ago

IFJ Calls on Algeria to Stop Crackdown on Media, R ..

2 minutes ago

Scotland can be giant-killers at Euro 2020, says C ..

2 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to build multiple dams, water reserv ..

2 minutes ago

India's grave rights abuses in Kashmir continue to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.