MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Mongolia's Health Ministry has registered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by a sped-up procedure, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Tuesday.

"The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization procedure without additional clinical trials in the country.

The EUA was obtained with the assistance from RDIF's local partner Mongol Emimpex Concern LLC, the country's leading pharmaceutical company," the RDIF said in a press release.

Mongolia became the 23rd country in the world to have approved Sputnik V.