UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Begins Flu Vaccination Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:09 PM

Mongolia begins flu vaccination campaign

Mongolia on Thursday started a 10-day flu vaccination campaign to prepare for the upcoming flu season

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Mongolia on Thursday started a 10-day flu vaccination campaign to prepare for the upcoming flu season.

According to the country's health ministry, people belonging to at-risk groups, including kindergarten children, the elderly, patients with chronic diseases and medical workers, can be vaccinated free of charge.

Offering flu vaccinations before the start of the flu season can significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization associated with flu and flu-like illnesses, according to Mongolian health experts.

In Mongolia, the peak flu season starts from December to next February.

Related Topics

Mongolia February December From

Recent Stories

Ricky Ponting, Babar Azam are my favorite, says Ab ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reports five deaths, 543 new cases of Cov ..

23 minutes ago

Daily grind: Malaysian mill makes coffee the old-f ..

34 seconds ago

AIG seeks cooperation from masses

37 seconds ago

Egypt COVID-19 cases rise to 103,198 with 119 new ..

39 seconds ago

Geneva protest seeks end to HR violations in IIOJK ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.