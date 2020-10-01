Mongolia begins flu vaccination campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

Mongolia on Thursday started a 10-day flu vaccination campaign to prepare for the upcoming flu season

According to the country's health ministry, people belonging to at-risk groups, including kindergarten children, the elderly, patients with chronic diseases and medical workers, can be vaccinated free of charge.

Offering flu vaccinations before the start of the flu season can significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization associated with flu and flu-like illnesses, according to Mongolian health experts.

In Mongolia, the peak flu season starts from December to next February.