Mongolia Central Bank Buys Record High Precious Metals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:57 PM

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ):The Mongolian central bank's purchase of precious metals hit an all-time high in 2020, the bank said Monday.

The Bank of Mongolia purchased a total of 23 tons of precious metals, most of them gold, from legal entities and individuals in 2020, up 7.8 tons from the previous year.

Central banks across the world typically hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves for its historic long-term returns and high liquidity.

Mongolia's foreign exchange reserves peaked at 4.5 billion U.S. dollars at the end of 2020. The central bank aims to increase the reserves to at least 6.5 billion dollars in the medium term.

More Stories From World

