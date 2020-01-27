UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Closes Border With China Amid New Coronavirus Outbreak - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

Mongolia Closes Border With China Amid New Coronavirus Outbreak - State Media

The Mongolian authorities have decided to close its border with China and suspend higher education institutions in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, state media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Mongolian authorities have decided to close its border with China and suspend higher education institutions in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, state media reported on Monday.

According to Montsame news agency, the government met on Sunday and decided to indefinitely close border crossings with China for vehicles and pedestrian traffic starting on Monday.

The government also ordered the closure of all universities, higher education institutions and vocational training centers until March 2, 2020. All kinds of public gatherings have been also banned. All schools and preschools were shut down on January 24.

According to the media outlet, no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the country so far, but the government believes that the risk of the virus spreading to the country is high.

Governments across the world are on high-alert amid the outbreak of a new form of viral coronavirus that was first reported in China's Wuhan in December. According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, 80 people have died and over 2,700 cases have been confirmed in China. Cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain have been reported in other countries, including Canada, France and the United States.

Related Topics

World Education China Canada France Vehicles Died Traffic Wuhan United States January March December Border Sunday 2020 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

20 minutes ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

50 minutes ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

2 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

2 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

2 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.