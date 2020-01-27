Mongolia Closes Border With China Amid New Coronavirus Outbreak - State Media

The Mongolian authorities have decided to close its border with China and suspend higher education institutions in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, state media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Mongolian authorities have decided to close its border with China and suspend higher education institutions in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, state media reported on Monday.

According to Montsame news agency, the government met on Sunday and decided to indefinitely close border crossings with China for vehicles and pedestrian traffic starting on Monday.

The government also ordered the closure of all universities, higher education institutions and vocational training centers until March 2, 2020. All kinds of public gatherings have been also banned. All schools and preschools were shut down on January 24.

According to the media outlet, no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the country so far, but the government believes that the risk of the virus spreading to the country is high.

Governments across the world are on high-alert amid the outbreak of a new form of viral coronavirus that was first reported in China's Wuhan in December. According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, 80 people have died and over 2,700 cases have been confirmed in China. Cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain have been reported in other countries, including Canada, France and the United States.