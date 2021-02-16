Mongolia Confirms 33 New COVID-19 Cases
ULAN BATOR, Feb. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 33 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its national count to 2,416, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 49 more recoveries from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,760, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, told a daily press conference.
The Asian country has recorded four virus-related deaths since its first case were confirmed in March last year.