Mongolia confirms 41 more COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia confirmed 41 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its national tally to 1,349, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD).

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, including five health workers of the NCCD, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the center, said at a daily press conference.

Meanwhile, three more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the national count to 887, Ambaselmaa said.

The country has recorded two COVID-19-related deaths so far.