UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Confirms Bubonic Plague Case In Western Province - Zoonotic Diseases Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:19 PM

Mongolia Confirms Bubonic Plague Case in Western Province - Zoonotic Diseases Center

One case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in Mongolia's western province of Zavkhan, the country's National Center for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD) said in a statement on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) One case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in Mongolia's western province of Zavkhan, the country's National Center for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD) said in a statement on Saturday.

In late July, Mongolia indefinitely put a district in the province on quarantine over a suspected bubonic plague case. In particular, the patient in question was a 39-year-old resident of the Uliastai district, who experienced high fever, headache and muscle aches after eating marmot meat with his family. He and those who had come into contact with him have been isolated at a local hospital.

"The result of a polymerase chain reaction test revealed on Friday night that a 38-year-old man of Zavkhan's Tosontsengel soum was infected with the bubonic plague. The patient is now in critical condition," the statement said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

According to the NCZD, the patient was found to have eaten marmot meat.

Confirmed cases of the bubonic plague have been identified in Mongolia and China's Inner Mongolia province in recent months.

Related Topics

China Man Mongolia July Family

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy reviews ways of accelerating g ..

19 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for upcoming polio campai ..

11 seconds ago

No irreverence against 'Sahaba, Ahl e Bait' to be ..

13 seconds ago

Candle light vigil held to pay homage to the marty ..

14 seconds ago

Health Ministry announces 705 new COVID-19 cases, ..

34 minutes ago

India to remember 6th Sept before any adventurism: ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.