Mongolia Confirms Bubonic Plague Case in Western Province - Zoonotic Diseases Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) One case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in Mongolia's western province of Zavkhan, the country's National Center for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD) said in a statement on Saturday.

In late July, Mongolia indefinitely put a district in the province on quarantine over a suspected bubonic plague case. In particular, the patient in question was a 39-year-old resident of the Uliastai district, who experienced high fever, headache and muscle aches after eating marmot meat with his family. He and those who had come into contact with him have been isolated at a local hospital.

"The result of a polymerase chain reaction test revealed on Friday night that a 38-year-old man of Zavkhan's Tosontsengel soum was infected with the bubonic plague. The patient is now in critical condition," the statement said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

According to the NCZD, the patient was found to have eaten marmot meat.

Confirmed cases of the bubonic plague have been identified in Mongolia and China's Inner Mongolia province in recent months.