Mongolia-EEU Free Trade Agreement To Boost Moscow-Ulan Bator Economic Ties - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The conclusion of an agreement on a free trade area between Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEU) will contribute to further expansion of the economic relations between Moscow and Ulan Bator, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday following a meeting with his Mongolian counterpart, Battsetseg Batmunkh.

The meeting took place as part of the Mongolian minister's official visit to Russia. The talks focused on the bilateral Russia-Mongolia agenda, with the emphasis on trade, transport, energy and humanitarian issues, as well as the cooperation at the regional and international levels.

"Negotiations continue between Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Commission on the possibility of concluding an agreement on a free trade area, which, of course, would contribute to further expanding our economic ties," the Russian minister said at a joint press conference.

The sides also expressed support for stepping up the activity of the intergovernmental trade and economic commission, whose co-chairmen last met via video link in March.

