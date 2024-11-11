Mongolia exports nearly 66 mln tons of coal in first 10 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Mongolia exported a total of 65.9 million tons of coal in the first 10 months of 2024, according to official data released by the Mongolian Customs General Administration on Monday.

This figure represents a significant year-on-year increase of 26.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023, the administration reported.

Coal remains a key export commodity for Mongolia, a resource-rich country with abundant mineral reserves.

During the January-October period, coal accounted for 55.3 percent of the country's total exports, highlighting its crucial role in Mongolia's economy.

Initially, Mongolia set an export target of at least 60 million tons of coal for 2024, but this goal has since been revised upwards to 75 million tons in light of strong performance.

In 2023, Mongolia achieved a record coal export volume of 66.7 million tons, setting a new benchmark for the country's coal trade.