Mongolia Exports Nearly 66 Mln Tons Of Coal In First 10 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Mongolia exported a total of 65.9 million tons of coal in the first 10 months of 2024, according to official data released by the Mongolian Customs General Administration on Monday.
This figure represents a significant year-on-year increase of 26.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023, the administration reported.
Coal remains a key export commodity for Mongolia, a resource-rich country with abundant mineral reserves.
During the January-October period, coal accounted for 55.3 percent of the country's total exports, highlighting its crucial role in Mongolia's economy.
Initially, Mongolia set an export target of at least 60 million tons of coal for 2024, but this goal has since been revised upwards to 75 million tons in light of strong performance.
In 2023, Mongolia achieved a record coal export volume of 66.7 million tons, setting a new benchmark for the country's coal trade.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddique in Abu Dhabi31 seconds ago
-
PM meets Saudi Investment Minister57 seconds ago
-
Beijing plans to expand scale of medical device industry1 minute ago
-
Experts call for globally coordinated response for green economic transition11 minutes ago
-
Mauritius PM concedes defeat in legislative poll11 minutes ago
-
Ukraine issues air alerts after Russian strikes kill six11 minutes ago
-
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and Career Expo12 minutes ago
-
UK universities face funding 'crunch' as foreign students go elsewhere31 minutes ago
-
Fourth typhoon in a month hits Philippines1 hour ago
-
Trump announces immigration official Tom Homan as 'border czar'1 hour ago
-
Kremlin denies Putin and Trump spoke on phone1 hour ago
-
Lawmakers vote to keep embattled Ishiba as Japan PM2 hours ago