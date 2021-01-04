UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Extends Again COVID-19 Lock-down In Capital

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

He Mongolian government on Monday decided to further extend the current COVID-19 lock-down here in the country's capital

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Mongolian government on Monday decided to further extend the current COVID-19 lock-down here in the country's capital.

Yangu Sodbaatar, deputy prime minister, announced that the strict all-day lockdown in Ulan Bator, scheduled to end on Jan. 6, is extended until Jan. 11 to curb resurging local COVID-19 cases.

The source of some recently confirmed cases in Ulan Bator has not yet been identified, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases.

Mongolia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020.

Its first round of local transmissions was detected in early November, when a woman tested positive after her husband returning from Russia finished his 21-day mandatory isolation.

The incident triggered a nationwide lockdown that was later extended in Ulan Bator and two provinces until Dec. 11. After that, the Mongolian government reimposed lockdown measures in Ulan Bator, which was hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, from Dec. 23 to Jan. 6. As of Monday, Mongolia has recorded a total of 1,286 COVID-19 cases, 878 recoveries and one death.

