Mongolia Extends COVID-19 Lockdown in Worst-Hit Areas Until December 11 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Mongolia will extend lockdown, which was introduced over the coronavirus pandemic, in some most-affected areas until December 11, Deputy Prime Minister Yangu Sodbaatar said on Sunday.

A nationwide lockdown in Mongolia was initially introduced on November 12 and set to last until December 1.

"The government considered it right to introduce a strict universal quarantine regime in some regions of Mongolia from 6 a.m. on December 1 [22:00 GMT on November 30] to 6 a.m. on December 11, based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Mongolian National Security Council," Sodbaatar said, as cited by the state-owned Montsame news agency.

The lockdown is set to be prolonged in the capital of Ulaanbaatar, as well as in the provinces of Arkhangai and Selenge.

To date, Mongolia has confirmed 784 cases of the coronavirus infection, with 75 of them being registered in the capital. In a bid to curb the pandemic, the authorities have already closed checkpoints on the border with Russia, as well as banned entertainment, public and cultural events, advising citizens to refrain from visiting crowded places.