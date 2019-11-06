UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Gov't Fires 2 Public Officials Over Gambling

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:13 PM

Mongolia gov't fires 2 public officials over gambling

The Mongolian government announced Wednesday its decision to fire two high-ranking public officials over gambling in casinos

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Mongolian government announced Wednesday its decision to fire two high-ranking public officials over gambling in casinos.

"Today, The government decided to dismiss Yo. Bat-Erdene, deputy director general of the Mongolian Customs General Administration, and S.

Baatartsogt, a senior official of Mongolia's state-owned national airline MIAT, from their positions on grounds of violations of the code of conduct for public officials," Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, head of the cabinet secretariat, said at a press conference.

"We have evidences to prove that the two officials played in casinos abroad," he said.

In April, the Mongolian government decided to prohibit all government employees from playing casino games at home and abroad, and fire anyone found violating the ban.

Related Topics

Fire Mongolia April All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Saim’s 79 help Sindh U19 clinch National U19 One ..

2 minutes ago

Political parties should do constructive oppositio ..

38 seconds ago

Role of armed forces appreciated in maintaining pe ..

40 seconds ago

Theatre Wallay to organize an evening of mesmerizi ..

42 seconds ago

Second man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of A ..

45 seconds ago

Moscow Says Balkans' Accession to EU Should Avoid ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.