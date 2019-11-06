The Mongolian government announced Wednesday its decision to fire two high-ranking public officials over gambling in casinos

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Mongolian government announced Wednesday its decision to fire two high-ranking public officials over gambling in casinos.

"Today, The government decided to dismiss Yo. Bat-Erdene, deputy director general of the Mongolian Customs General Administration, and S.

Baatartsogt, a senior official of Mongolia's state-owned national airline MIAT, from their positions on grounds of violations of the code of conduct for public officials," Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, head of the cabinet secretariat, said at a press conference.

"We have evidences to prove that the two officials played in casinos abroad," he said.

In April, the Mongolian government decided to prohibit all government employees from playing casino games at home and abroad, and fire anyone found violating the ban.