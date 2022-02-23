UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Holds National Conference To Protect Major Freshwater Lake In Northern Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 03:32 PM

Mongolia holds national conference to protect major freshwater lake in northern province

Mongolia held a national conference starting on Wednesday to protect the freshwater Khuvsgul Lake

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Mongolia held a national conference starting on Wednesday to protect the freshwater Khuvsgul Lake.

The two-day national conference, co-organized by the Office of the President of Mongolia and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, aims to better protect the lake's ecosystem, clean up pollution and hazardous waste and develop sustainable tourism around the lake, according to the organizers.

"The number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the Khuvsgul Lake is increasing year by year," Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said during the opening ceremony of the conference.

"As a result, many tourist camps have sprung up around the lake, causing widespread pollution and litter." Mongolians respectfully call the Khuvsgul Lake "Mother Ocean" or "Blue Pearl," Khurelsukh said, calling on his people to pay attention to keeping the lake clean and pure and preserving it for future generations.

Khuvsgul Lake is located in the northern province of Khuvsgul near the Russian border, and is the second largest freshwater lake in Asia, holding nearly 70 percent of Mongolia's fresh water and 0.4 percent of the world's total.

The lake is 1,645 meters above sea level, 136 km long and 262 meters deep.

Related Topics

World Water Russia Mongolia Border Asia

Recent Stories

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.13 mln: Africa CDC ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.13 mln: Africa CDC

35 seconds ago
 China's Hubei reports 5 locally transmitted confir ..

China's Hubei reports 5 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

36 seconds ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

38 seconds ago
 Olympic champion Zverev thrown out of Acapulco tou ..

Olympic champion Zverev thrown out of Acapulco tournament after tantrum

40 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 23 Feb 2022

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 23 Feb 2022

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad police introduce online complaint manage ..

Islamabad police introduce online complaint management system

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>