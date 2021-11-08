UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Hosts National Conference To Combat Desertification, Reduce Land Degradation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:01 PM

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:Mongolia on Monday started organizing a national conference on forestry for the first time to explore ways to combat desertification, reduce land degradation, and plant more trees.

The week-long conference is being held under the auspices of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, who has recently initiated a national tree-planting campaign to combat climate change and desertification.

Around 800 relevant officials, experts, scholars and researchers across the country are participating in the conference virtually or in person.

The participants are expected to discuss and exchange their views on afforestation and reforestation, desertification and land degradation, the development of agro-forestry, and public-private partnership in this area.

The Asian country has a total land area of 1,564,116 square kilometers but only 7.9 percent is covered by forests.

