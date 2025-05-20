Open Menu

Mongolia Issues E-visas To 16,930 Foreigners In First 4 Months Of 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Mongolia issues e-visas to 16,930 foreigners in first 4 months of 2025

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A total of 16,930 foreigners from 53 countries and regions were granted Mongolian electronic visas in the first four months of 2025, marking a 0.4 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Mongolia's Immigration Agency (MIA).

More than 2,282 visa applications were rejected by MIA in January-April due to missing paperwork, it said.

Currently, Mongolia's economy relies most heavily on the export of mineral resources.

Tourism promotion is considered one of the priorities for diversifying the country's economy and improving the competitiveness of its tourism in the global market.

In view of this, the Mongolian government has decided to continue the "Years to Visit Mongolia" tourism program until 2028.

According to the Immigration Agency, electronic visas for foreigners were officially launched on Oct. 1, 2021. In 2024, Mongolia issued electronic visas to around 92,400 foreign citizens.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

13 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

13 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

13 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

13 hours ago
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

13 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

13 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

13 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

13 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

13 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

13 hours ago

More Stories From World