Mongolia Issues E-visas To 16,930 Foreigners In First 4 Months Of 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A total of 16,930 foreigners from 53 countries and regions were granted Mongolian electronic visas in the first four months of 2025, marking a 0.4 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Mongolia's Immigration Agency (MIA).
More than 2,282 visa applications were rejected by MIA in January-April due to missing paperwork, it said.
Currently, Mongolia's economy relies most heavily on the export of mineral resources.
Tourism promotion is considered one of the priorities for diversifying the country's economy and improving the competitiveness of its tourism in the global market.
In view of this, the Mongolian government has decided to continue the "Years to Visit Mongolia" tourism program until 2028.
According to the Immigration Agency, electronic visas for foreigners were officially launched on Oct. 1, 2021. In 2024, Mongolia issued electronic visas to around 92,400 foreign citizens.
