Mongolia issues warning for dust storms, snowstorms

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) --:Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Friday issued a warning of yellow dust storms and snowstorms.

Strong winds and yellow dust storms are expected to hit the western part of the country during the upcoming weekend, the weather monitoring agency said.

In addition, snowstorms are expected to sweep through the northern part of the country while dust storms will hit the southern part of the country starting from April 25, it said.

The agency urged the public, especially drivers and nomadic herders, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Mongolia has four seasons. Strong winds, dust and snowstorms are common in spring in the country.

A total of 10 people, mostly nomadic herders, lost their lives due to heavy dust and snowstorms that swept through large parts of Mongolia in March 2021.