Mongolia issues warning of blizzards

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) -- Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Monday issued a warning of blizzards and strong winds that will hit western and central parts of the country.

Starting Monday, snow storms will sweep western and central provinces of the country, with an average wind speed estimated at 18-24 meters per second, the weather monitoring agency said, adding that the volatile weather is expected to continue in the next few days.

The agency warned the public, especially nomadic herders and drivers, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Mongolia's climate is strongly continental, with long and frigid weather.