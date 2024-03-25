Mongolia Issues Warning Of Dust Storms
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Monday issued a warning of strong winds and dust storms.
Strong winds and yellow dust storms are expected to hit the country's southern Gobi desert provinces such as Umnugovi, Dundgovi and Dornogovi, from Tuesday to Friday, with wind speed expected to exceed 17 meters per second (about 61 km per hour), said the weather monitoring agency.
The agency warned the public, especially drivers and nomadic herders, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.
Mongolia has a harsh continental climate as strong winds, snow and dust storms are common in spring.
Climate change-related desertification is the main factor behind the increasing frequency of dust storms in Mongolia in recent years, according to the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism.
Around 77 percent of Mongolia's total territory has been affected by desertification and land degradation, according to official data.
Recent Stories
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
More Stories From World
-
France says several major anti-drug raids launched14 seconds ago
-
National University of Singapore launches AI institute18 seconds ago
-
Western Australia reports property damage as bushfire enters into 3rd day21 seconds ago
-
Death toll from heavy rains in Southeastern Brazil jumps to 2320 minutes ago
-
Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in PNG earthquake50 minutes ago
-
North Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un1 hour ago
-
"Kung Fu Panda 4" tops China's box office chart1 hour ago
-
Jaishankar's remarks over China's Zangnan disregard common sense, vicious attempt to win votes: Anal ..2 hours ago
-
Book of Xi's discourses on financial work published2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated2 hours ago
-
N. Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un2 hours ago
-
Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in PNG earthquake: regional governor2 hours ago