Open Menu

Mongolia Issues Warning Of Dust Storms

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Mongolia issues warning of dust storms

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Monday issued a warning of strong winds and dust storms.

Strong winds and yellow dust storms are expected to hit the country's southern Gobi desert provinces such as Umnugovi, Dundgovi and Dornogovi, from Tuesday to Friday, with wind speed expected to exceed 17 meters per second (about 61 km per hour), said the weather monitoring agency.

The agency warned the public, especially drivers and nomadic herders, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Mongolia has a harsh continental climate as strong winds, snow and dust storms are common in spring.

Climate change-related desertification is the main factor behind the increasing frequency of dust storms in Mongolia in recent years, according to the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

Around 77 percent of Mongolia's total territory has been affected by desertification and land degradation, according to official data.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Mongolia From

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

1 hour ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

1 hour ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago

More Stories From World