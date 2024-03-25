Mongolia issues warning of dust storms

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Monday issued a warning of strong winds and dust storms.

Strong winds and yellow dust storms are expected to hit the country's southern Gobi desert provinces such as Umnugovi, Dundgovi and Dornogovi, from Tuesday to Friday, with wind speed expected to exceed 17 meters per second (about 61 km per hour), said the weather monitoring agency.

The agency warned the public, especially drivers and nomadic herders, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Mongolia has a harsh continental climate as strong winds, snow and dust storms are common in spring.

Climate change-related desertification is the main factor behind the increasing frequency of dust storms in Mongolia in recent years, according to the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

Around 77 percent of Mongolia's total territory has been affected by desertification and land degradation, according to official data.