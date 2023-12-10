Open Menu

Mongolia Issues Warning Of Extreme Cold Wave

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Mongolia issues warning of extreme cold wave

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) -- Mongolia is expected to experience freezing weather next week, the country's weather agency said Sunday.

Starting next Wednesday, the cold air mass originating in Siberia, Russia, will affect large parts of Mongolia, and overnight temperatures will exceed minus 40 degrees Celsius, according to Mongolia National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring.

It said that the extreme cold weather is expected to continue until the end of the week, urging the public, especially nomadic herders and drivers, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Mongolia's climate is strongly continental, with long and frigid weather. A temperature of minus 25 degrees is standard during winter.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Mongolia Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

5 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

13 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

13 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

14 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

14 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

14 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

14 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

14 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

14 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

14 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

14 hours ago

More Stories From World