Mongolia issues warning of extreme cold wave

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) -- Mongolia is expected to experience freezing weather next week, the country's weather agency said Sunday.

Starting next Wednesday, the cold air mass originating in Siberia, Russia, will affect large parts of Mongolia, and overnight temperatures will exceed minus 40 degrees Celsius, according to Mongolia National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring.

It said that the extreme cold weather is expected to continue until the end of the week, urging the public, especially nomadic herders and drivers, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Mongolia's climate is strongly continental, with long and frigid weather. A temperature of minus 25 degrees is standard during winter.