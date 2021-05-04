Mongolia issues warning of spring floods

Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Tuesday issued a warning of spring floods

ULAN BATOR, May 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Tuesday issued a warning of spring floods.

The water levels in major rivers and lakes in the country, including Tuul, Khuvsgul, Ider, Selenge, Beltes and Delgermurun have exceeded the warning levels by 5-60 cm due to the spring floods, the weather monitoring agency said, urging residents living along rivers and lakes to take precautions.

Spring floods usually occur when snow and ice in mountain areas suddenly melt and then run off the surface and flow into lakes and rivers during the spring season, causing excess water to spill over the banks.