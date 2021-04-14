UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Issues Warning Of Strong Winds, Dust, Snow Storms

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:53 PM

Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Wednesday issued a warning of strong winds, dust and snow storms

MONGOLIA's, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Wednesday issued a warning of strong winds, dust and snow storms.

On Wednesday and Thursday, strong winds, heavy dust and snow storms are expected to hit large parts of Mongolia, especially Gobi desert areas in southern parts of the country.

Wind speed is expected to reach 18-24 meters per second in large parts of the country, the environmental agency said, warning citizens, especially nomadic herders, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Strong winds, dust and snow storms are common during spring in Mongolia, one of the last nomadic countries in the world.

Ten people, mostly nomadic herders, and hundreds of thousands of livestock, died in Mongolia due to the strong winds and heavy dust storms that hit large parts of the country in mid-March.

