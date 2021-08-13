Mongolia issues warning of venomous snakes

Mongolia's National Emergency Management Agency on Friday warned citizens to beware of venomous snakes after several shield-nose snakes were found in residential areas of the country's capital Ulan Bator

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Mongolia's National Emergency Management Agency on Friday warned citizens to beware of venomous snakes after several shield-nose snakes were found in residential areas of the country's capital Ulan Bator.

At least 24 cases of snake bites have been reported across Mongolia so far this year, and two of victims have died, according to the country's National Trauma and Orthopedic Research Center.

Most recently, a man died in Ulan Bator on Aug. 6 after being bitten by a snake, the center said.