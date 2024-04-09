Mongolia issues warning over heavy dust, snow storms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Heavy dust and snow storms will hit large parts of Mongolia starting Thursday, the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Tuesday.

The wind speed is expected to reach 24 meters per second (86.

4 km per hour) causing poor road visibility, the agency said, adding that the unstable weather conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.

NEMA urged citizens, especially nomadic herders, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Mongolia has a harsh continental climate, and strong winds, dust and snow storms are common in spring.