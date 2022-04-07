UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Kicks Off Forum For Economic Revival

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Mongolia kicks off forum for economic revival

The 2022 Mongolia Economic Forum kicked off here on Thursday, with the aim of putting Mongolia's economy on a path of renewal and recovery through public-private partnerships

ULAN BATOR, April 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) --:The 2022 Mongolia Economic Forum kicked off here on Thursday, with the aim of putting Mongolia's economy on a path of renewal and recovery through public-private partnerships.

Hundreds of representatives from government, private sector, civil society and academia are participating in the two-day forum to discuss the pressing issues in the country's each sector.

"A very difficult crisis between Russia and Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 has become one of the most pressing geopolitical challenges for the world.

This is a blow to the economies of countries that have just been recovering from the two-year pandemic and to the positive outlook of the world's banking and financial institutions on economic growth," Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene told the opening ceremony of the forum.

"Now, we are also facing the challenge of how to grow the Mongolian economy in these difficult times. But we are optimistic," Oyun-Erdene said, noting that Mongolia has already started working on the restoration of the economy.

