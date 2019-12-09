UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Launches 2019 Livestock Census

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:26 PM

Mongolia has launched its nationwide annual livestock census, the country's National Statistical Office (NSO) said Monday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Mongolia has launched its nationwide annual livestock census, the country's National Statistical Office (NSO) said Monday.

During the 10-day census starting on Saturday, detailed statistics on herder households will also be conducted, the NSO said in a statement.

The statistical agency said that the obligatory annual census is crucial to evaluating the activities of the livestock sector and making macro-level estimates.

Animal husbandry is the backbone of the landlocked country's economy as nearly 40 percent of its nomad population depends on animal husbandry for their livelihood.

The Asian country had more than 66.46 million livestock animals as of the end of 2018, up 0.4 percent year-on-year, according to the NSO.

