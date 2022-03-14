Mongolia launches national movement against alcoholism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Monday announced that the country is launching a national movement against alcoholism for national security and the well-being of Mongolian families.

"One of the main reasons for our sufferings is alcoholism. Alcoholism never brings good. Instead, it brings misery, loss, and sorrow," Khurelsukh said during a national conference called "Men's Participation and Leadership in Social Development." The role, responsibility and leadership of men are very important for the development of the country and their families, Khurelsukh said, noting that the average life expectancy of men in Mongolia is now almost 10 years lower than that of women.

High consumption of tobacco and alcohol by men, resulting in diseases such as lung and liver cancers and cardiovascular problems, is said to be the main reason Mongolian men have a shorter lifespan than women on average.

This is extremely irresponsible and affects not only men's quality of life, but also the security of families and nations, the president said. "Therefore, starting from today, we are launching the 'Healthy Mongolians' national movement against alcoholism for our national security and the well-being of Mongolian families." He urged all Mongolians to unite against alcoholism and abstain from drinking alcoholic beverages.

Divorce is increasing year by year in Mongolia, and as of 2020, there were more than 86,500 single parents in Mongolia, the majority of whom were single mothers.

It is said that one of the main causes of divorce and domestic violence in the country is alcoholism.