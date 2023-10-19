Open Menu

Mongolia Launches Nationwide Campaign To Enhance Public Financial Awareness

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Mongolia has launched a nationwide campaign to enhance public financial and economic awareness, particularly the awareness on the importance of saving money, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

The annual campaign is being organized on the occasion of World Savings Day, which is celebrated every year on Oct.

31 worldwide, said Bank of Mongolia, the central bank of Mongolia.

During the two-week campaign under the motto "Let's save money and build our future together," the central bank and other relevant organizations will organize various activities such as children's painting competitions, online contests, training sessions and meetings to empower citizens through financial literacy and make saving money a habit.

The Asian country started marking World Savings Day in 2017.

