Mongolia logs 13 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,362

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia confirmed 13 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the national total to 1,362, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD).

"A total of 12,200 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and 13 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, said at a daily press conference.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted or reported in the capital city Ulan Bator, said Ambaslemaa.

Meanwhile, two more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the national count to 889, she added.

The Asian country has so far recorded two COVID-19-related deaths since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March.