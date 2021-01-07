UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Logs 13 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 1,362

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:44 PM

Mongolia logs 13 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,362

Mongolia confirmed 13 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the national total to 1,362, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD)

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia confirmed 13 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the national total to 1,362, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD).

"A total of 12,200 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and 13 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, said at a daily press conference.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted or reported in the capital city Ulan Bator, said Ambaslemaa.

Meanwhile, two more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the national count to 889, she added.

The Asian country has so far recorded two COVID-19-related deaths since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March.

Related Topics

Mongolia March From Asia

Recent Stories

Tokyo Olympics torch exhibition postponed to preve ..

32 seconds ago

Dr Faisal pays homage to frontline health workers ..

33 seconds ago

44 shops sealed over SOPs violation in city

35 seconds ago

Miners' murder in Mach: Hazara people, govt reach ..

12 minutes ago

Seven more corona patients die in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

CM aide felicitates newly elected body of Peshawar ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.