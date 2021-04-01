UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Logs 394 New COVID-19 Cases, 150 More Recoveries

Mongolia reported 394 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 8,841, the country's health ministry said Thursday

Meanwhile, 150 more patients have recovered from the disease, raising the total to 5,070, it said.

The disease has claimed 12 lives in Mongolia since the country confirmed its first case in March last year.

The country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population. More than 311,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

