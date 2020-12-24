Mongolia logs 6 new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia added six COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 11,800 tests had been conducted across the country, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday.

Five of the latest cases were locally transmitted, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, told a press conference.

The other one is a Mongolian national who returned from Japan on a chartered flight on Monday, said Ambaselmaa.

Mongolia has confirmed a total of 1,069 COVID-19 cases so far, including 627 locally transmitted ones, according to the center.

Meanwhile, 43 more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 584.

The Asian country, with a population of around 3.3 million, has not recorded COVID-19-related deaths so far.