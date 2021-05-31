(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Mongolia observed the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on Saturday, on which Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga conferred the Order of Genghis Khan, the country's highest state award, to the Mongolian Armed Forces.

"On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Mongolian Armed Forces and the annual observance of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, I am conferring the highest state honor to the total personnel of the Armed Forces of Mongolia for promoting the country's reputation in the world and helping to build peace across the globe," Battulga said at the award ceremony held in the central square of the country's capital Ulan Bator.

Mongolia, with a population of 3.3 million, ranks 23rd country in the world with its significant contribution of peacekeepers to the United Nations.

Since its dispatch of two military observers in 2002, Mongolia has sent more than 18,000 troops to UN peacekeeping operations around the globe.

There are now 900 Mongolian peacekeepers in missions in Abyei, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, the Western Sahara and Yemen under the UN mandate to support and assist in creating a safe and secure environment in the conflict zones and protect civilians from violence, according to the UN.