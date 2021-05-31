UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Marks Int'l Day Of UN Peacekeepers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:46 PM

Mongolia marks int'l Day of UN Peacekeepers

Ongolia observed the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on Saturday, on which Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga conferred the Order of Genghis Khan, the country's highest state award, to the Mongolian Armed Forces

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Mongolia observed the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on Saturday, on which Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga conferred the Order of Genghis Khan, the country's highest state award, to the Mongolian Armed Forces.

"On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Mongolian Armed Forces and the annual observance of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, I am conferring the highest state honor to the total personnel of the Armed Forces of Mongolia for promoting the country's reputation in the world and helping to build peace across the globe," Battulga said at the award ceremony held in the central square of the country's capital Ulan Bator.

Mongolia, with a population of 3.3 million, ranks 23rd country in the world with its significant contribution of peacekeepers to the United Nations.

Since its dispatch of two military observers in 2002, Mongolia has sent more than 18,000 troops to UN peacekeeping operations around the globe.

There are now 900 Mongolian peacekeepers in missions in Abyei, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, the Western Sahara and Yemen under the UN mandate to support and assist in creating a safe and secure environment in the conflict zones and protect civilians from violence, according to the UN.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Mongolia From Million

Recent Stories

TII&#039;s Secure Systems Research Centre joins Li ..

32 seconds ago

Dubai Economy issues 31 fines for violations of CO ..

16 minutes ago

SCC to discuss policy of Real Estate Registration ..

31 minutes ago

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

46 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

54 minutes ago

Gwadar Port, Free Zone to generate $10 bn annual e ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.