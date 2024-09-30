Mongolia Observes Int'l Translation Day
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Mongolia marked International Translation Day by hosting its inaugural national congress of translators on Monday.
Under the auspices of President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, the event was co-organized by the Office of the President, the National University of Mongolia, and the state-run news agency Montsame.
Hundreds of representatives from Mongolia's translation industry attended the conference at the State House in Ulan Bator, the capital of the country.
The conference aimed to recognize translation professionals, evaluate challenges within the industry, assess translator skills and quality standards, discuss trends in international electronic and AI translation, and examine the country's development in translation.
Organizers also sought to outline solutions and future goals for human resource policies in the translation sector.
In 2017, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated Sept. 30 as International Translation Day to highlight the vital role of professional translation in fostering global connections.
