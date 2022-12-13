Mongolia Opens Coal Theft Investigation Against 35 People, Including Ex-President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Investigations have been opened against 35 people for alleged theft of fossil fuels on a large scale in Mongolia, including against former President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and other high-ranking government officials, a senior official of the investigative department of the Anti-Corruption Committee of Mongolia said on Tuesday.

Apart from the former leader of the country, investigations have been also opened against seven deputies, a former governor and several heads of companies under the case of coal theft in Mongolia, the official said, as cited by Mongolian news agency News Press reported.

A total of 35 people are among those accused ” seven people are accused of receiving bribes, 16 of giving bribes, eight of abuse of power and two of illegal enrichment.

Mass protests continued in Mongolia for several days in connection with media reports about an embezzlement scheme linked to coal exports to China. According to various Mongolian media reports, the amounts stolen reach from $1.8 billion to $13 billion.