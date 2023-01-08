UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Opens Largest Checkpoint For Passengers On Chinese Border

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 10:50 PM

ULAANBAATAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) The largest checkpoint Zamyn-Uud on Mongolian border with China was opened for passengers on Sunday after China lifted the anti-COVID-19 restrictions.

On December 27, Mongolia and China agreed a schedule of opening the passenger checkpoint on their border. The checkpoint Zamyn-Uud - Erenhot has become the first opened crossing.

The international road between the two towns, which was operating under special regime due to the pandemic, is now fully opened for passenger and freight traffic, the local authorities stated.

Chinese television showed first passengers arrived to China. Representatives of Chinese authorities gave them bouquets of flowers.

The reconstruction of the Zamyn-Uud checkpoint under modern international standards lasted three years. According to the Ikon online portal, the Mongolian state commission accepted construction works on a total area of 19.

72 hectares (47 acres). Mongolia has invested into the project 30 billion tugriks ($8.7 million), while Chinese investments reached 233 million Yuan ($34 million).

On January 8, China lifted a series of COVID-19-related restriction effective since 2020. Thus, obligatory PCR tests and centralized isolation for people arriving to China were canceled. Now, they only need to get tested 48 hours prior the border crossing. Besides, people with a negative test are no longer required to apply for a "health code" in Chinese diplomatic missions.

In December last year, China's government started to gradually ease its zero tolerance anti-COVID-19 policy, which has been the strictest in the world for almost three years. It has been negatively impacting global economy, supply chains tourism and intergovernmental exchanges.

