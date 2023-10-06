Open Menu

Mongolia Plants Over 20 Mln Trees Since 2021 To Curb Desertification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Mongolia plants over 20 mln trees since 2021 to curb desertification

Mongolia has planted 20.6 million trees across the country since the launch of its national tree-planting campaign "Billion Trees" in 2021, the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism said Friday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Mongolia has planted 20.6 million trees across the country since the launch of its national tree-planting campaign "Billion Trees" in 2021, the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism said Friday.

The survival rate of the planted trees is more than 90 percent, the ministry said in a statement.

In October 2021, Mongolia launched the nationwide tree-planting campaign as the country's President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh told the United Nations General Assembly that the campaign aims to plant at least a billion trees by 2030 to combat desertification.

By the target year, the campaign is projected to increase the country's forest coverage to at least 9 percent and reduce carbon emissions by around 600,000 tons.

Desertification related to climate change has been the main factor behind the increasing frequency of yellow dust storms in Mongolia in recent years, the ministry said.

Desertification and land degradation have already affected 77 percent of Mongolia's total territory, only 7.9 percent of which is now covered by forests, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Mongolia October Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif still experiences some residual angin ..

Nawaz Sharif still experiences some residual anginal symptoms: Report

5 minutes ago
 Bomb threat sparks security alert at 42 Philippine ..

Bomb threat sparks security alert at 42 Philippine airports

6 minutes ago
 50 sewerage connections disconnected

50 sewerage connections disconnected

6 minutes ago
 Construction stopped over building bylaws violatio ..

Construction stopped over building bylaws violations

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs for effective utilization of ..

Commissioner directs for effective utilization of resources in Kohistan

6 minutes ago
 25 players for Basketball championship announced

25 players for Basketball championship announced

6 minutes ago
BRICS expansion allows Ethiopia to deepen economic ..

BRICS expansion allows Ethiopia to deepen economic cooperation with emerging mar ..

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad DC leads efforts to combat dengue threat

Islamabad DC leads efforts to combat dengue threat

10 minutes ago
 Young lawyers need to be trained for high professi ..

Young lawyers need to be trained for high professional standards: Law Minister

10 minutes ago
 Implementation of business-friendly policies imper ..

Implementation of business-friendly policies imperative for business, industrial ..

8 minutes ago
 946,028 kids administered anti-polio drops

946,028 kids administered anti-polio drops

8 minutes ago
 Advisor to CM calls for action against illegal Min ..

Advisor to CM calls for action against illegal Mining

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World