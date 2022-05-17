UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Pledges All Possible Support To Meet Domestic Food Demand

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Mongolia pledges all possible support to meet domestic food demand

Mongolia will provide domestic producers with all support possible to fully secure the domestic demand for food, President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Mongolia will provide domestic producers with all support possible to fully secure the domestic demand for food, President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said Tuesday.

During a meeting with representatives of vegetable growers on the outskirts of the capital Ulan Bator, Khurelsukh pledged full assistance to them, saying that the government "will support the construction of refrigerated warehouses in all possible ways.

"Mongolia imports about 40 percent of its annual vegetable demand, or about 70,000 tons, according to the presidential press office.

Recently, the president has proposed a "food supply and security" national campaign to develop agricultural clusters and establish food production complexes, so as to fully secure domestic supply for food and become a food exporter.

Related Topics

Mongolia All Government

Recent Stories

Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale decreases 4.36% i ..

Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale decreases 4.36% in 10 months

1 minute ago
 Xirelijiang appointed head coach of Nanjing Monkey ..

Xirelijiang appointed head coach of Nanjing Monkey Kings

1 minute ago
 President pays tribute to valour of martyred troop ..

President pays tribute to valour of martyred troops

1 minute ago
 Posters appear on social media, demand release of ..

Posters appear on social media, demand release of Yasin Malik

1 minute ago
 HSY, Mehwish Hayat to share screen space in upcomi ..

HSY, Mehwish Hayat to share screen space in upcoming TV project

4 minutes ago
 CS vows to continue efforts against polio till its ..

CS vows to continue efforts against polio till its complete eradication

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.