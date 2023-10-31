Mongolia provides 115,000 housing mortgages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mongolia has provided housing mortgages to 115,000 borrowers since the launch of a mortgage loan program, local media reported on Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) -- Mongolia has provided housing mortgages to 115,000 borrowers since the launch of a mortgage loan program, local media reported on Tuesday.

Eighty percent of the total funds for the mortgage program is financed by the Bank of Mongolia and the remaining 20 percent by commercial banks, the Bank of Mongolia, the country's central bank, was quoted as saying.

The Mongolian government started implementing the mortgage loan program in 2013 to increase the affordability and accessibility of apartments for urban residents, particularly young families and those living in ger districts.

Housing is one of the most pressing issues in Mongolia, especially in its capital Ulan Bator, home to around half of the country's 3.4 million population. More than half of the capital's population live in its ger districts, with no running water, central heating or sewerage systems.