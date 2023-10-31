Open Menu

Mongolia Provides 115,000 Housing Mortgages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Mongolia provides 115,000 housing mortgages

Mongolia has provided housing mortgages to 115,000 borrowers since the launch of a mortgage loan program, local media reported on Tuesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) -- Mongolia has provided housing mortgages to 115,000 borrowers since the launch of a mortgage loan program, local media reported on Tuesday.

Eighty percent of the total funds for the mortgage program is financed by the Bank of Mongolia and the remaining 20 percent by commercial banks, the Bank of Mongolia, the country's central bank, was quoted as saying.

The Mongolian government started implementing the mortgage loan program in 2013 to increase the affordability and accessibility of apartments for urban residents, particularly young families and those living in ger districts.

Housing is one of the most pressing issues in Mongolia, especially in its capital Ulan Bator, home to around half of the country's 3.4 million population. More than half of the capital's population live in its ger districts, with no running water, central heating or sewerage systems.

Related Topics

Loan Water Bank Young Mongolia Media Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight op ..

Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight opening Terminal A

2 minutes ago
 France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris

France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris

8 minutes ago
 Dr Kausar calls for effective steps for command ar ..

Dr Kausar calls for effective steps for command area expansion programme in rain ..

8 minutes ago
 Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves ..

Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves full occupancy for its first ..

17 minutes ago
 SECP aims to boost insurance penetration through I ..

SECP aims to boost insurance penetration through Insurtech revolution: Aamir Kha ..

11 minutes ago
 Centers of Excellence to be established at Nationa ..

Centers of Excellence to be established at National Skills University, PITHM: Ma ..

11 minutes ago
Court acquits two accused from drugs case

Court acquits two accused from drugs case

38 minutes ago
 Minister to address delayed sports complex issues

Minister to address delayed sports complex issues

38 minutes ago
 Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zo ..

Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zone in Lakki Marwat

53 minutes ago
 USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Gove ..

Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Governance Conference

53 minutes ago
 Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok L ..

Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok Lee

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World