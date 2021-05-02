MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) A plane carrying doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine lands in Mongolia, the drug's official Twitter account announced on Saturday.

"Sputnik V arrives in Mongolia today," the post reads.

Mongolia's Health Ministry registered Sputnik V through an accelerated procedure in February this year.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mongolian counterpart, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, pledged to strengthen cooperation between the two countries on fighting the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the first batches of the Russian vaccine were delivered to India and the Philippines. Currently, Sputnik V is approved in 64 countries with the total population of 3.2 billion people, becoming the second top vaccine in terms of approvals across the world.