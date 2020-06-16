UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Receives Nearly Half Mln Face Masks From China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:35 PM

Mongolia receives nearly half mln face masks from China

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Mongolia received a donation of 490,000 face masks from China on Tuesday, according to the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The donation is another batch of medical supplies from China to help Mongolia prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect Mongolians from threats of the coronavirus, the NEMA said.

So far, Mongolia has confirmed 197 COVID-19 cases, all imported, including five foreigners.

Thanks to the early preventive measures taken by the Mongolian government, there have been no local transmissions or deaths reported in the country so far.

