Mongolia records 9 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded nine new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,526, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

"A total of 9,115 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and nine of them were positive," said Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the center's Surveillance Department, at a press conference.

As of Monday, 967 patients have recovered, including the 20 recoveries reported in the same period, said Ambaselmaa.

The Asian land-locked country, with a population of 3.3 million, has so far recorded two COVID-19 deaths since it confirmed the first case in March 2020.