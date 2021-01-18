UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Records 9 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:06 PM

Mongolia records 9 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia recorded nine new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,526, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded nine new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,526, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

"A total of 9,115 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and nine of them were positive," said Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the center's Surveillance Department, at a press conference.

As of Monday, 967 patients have recovered, including the 20 recoveries reported in the same period, said Ambaselmaa.

The Asian land-locked country, with a population of 3.3 million, has so far recorded two COVID-19 deaths since it confirmed the first case in March 2020.

Related Topics

Same Mongolia March 2020 Asia Million

Recent Stories

Over half a million to undergo COVID-19 testing in ..

53 seconds ago

S. Korean president says to achieve faster herd im ..

54 seconds ago

UAE’s Shamsa Salim romps through Dubai Safari Pa ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 46 more death due to COVID-19 dur ..

18 minutes ago

Educational institutions from grade 9 to 12 reopen ..

42 minutes ago

Local Press: Sharjah’s care of elderly laudable

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.