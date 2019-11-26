UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Records Over 4,000 Cancer-related Deaths In 2018

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:31 PM

Mongolia records over 4,000 cancer-related deaths in 2018

More than 4,000 people died of cancer in 2018 out of an estimated more than 6,000 cases recorded in Mongolia, said Davaajantsan Sarangerel, the country's health minister

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 4,000 people died of cancer in 2018 out of an estimated more than 6,000 cases recorded in Mongolia, said Davaajantsan Sarangerel, the country's health minister.

"Cancer has become one of the most pressing issues in the Mongolian health sector," Sarangerel told Xinhua in a recent interview, adding that cancer was the second leading cause of death and accounted for 25.

6 percent of total deaths in the country.

Liver, stomach, lung, cervix and oesophageal cancer are the most common types of cancer among Mongolians, said the health minister.

Currently, more than 19,700 people are living with cancer in the Asian country with a population of 3.2 million, said Sarangerel.

"There is now only one cancer center in our country and the hospital is always over-crowded," she said. "We need to build a cancer hospital as soon as possible."

Related Topics

Died Mongolia 2018 Cancer Asia Million

Recent Stories

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

44 seconds ago

Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli prison

14 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council organises governance workshop ..

35 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price at $64.21 pb Monday

50 minutes ago

Seminar on Science Diplomacy on Nov 27

14 minutes ago

19 district police officers transferred, Wasim mad ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.