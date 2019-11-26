Mongolia records over 4,000 cancer-related deaths in 2018

More than 4,000 people died of cancer in 2018 out of an estimated more than 6,000 cases recorded in Mongolia, said Davaajantsan Sarangerel, the country's health minister

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 4,000 people died of cancer in 2018 out of an estimated more than 6,000 cases recorded in Mongolia, said Davaajantsan Sarangerel, the country's health minister.

"Cancer has become one of the most pressing issues in the Mongolian health sector," Sarangerel told Xinhua in a recent interview, adding that cancer was the second leading cause of death and accounted for 25.

6 percent of total deaths in the country.

Liver, stomach, lung, cervix and oesophageal cancer are the most common types of cancer among Mongolians, said the health minister.

Currently, more than 19,700 people are living with cancer in the Asian country with a population of 3.2 million, said Sarangerel.

"There is now only one cancer center in our country and the hospital is always over-crowded," she said. "We need to build a cancer hospital as soon as possible."