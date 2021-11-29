Mongolia registers lowest daily COVID-19 cases since late March

Mongolia reported 190 new local infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since March 21 when 170 daily cases were reported, the health ministry said on Monday

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 190 new local infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since March 21 when 170 daily cases were reported, the health ministry said on Monday.

With the latest confirmed cases, the country's COVID-19 tally increased to 382,323, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mongolia's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,922 after five more patients aged over 40 died in the past day.

Currently, 6,043 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country, while 11,736 are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry.

So far, over 66 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 640,074 people over 18 years of age have received a booster dose.

The country's health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster.