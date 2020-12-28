UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Reports 16 More COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:21 PM

Mongolia reports 16 more COVID-19 cases

Mongolia confirmed 16 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, said the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD)

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia confirmed 16 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, said the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD).

The latest cases were locally transmitted, including six in health workers of the Central Military Hospital in the capital city Ulan Bator, said Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, at a daily press conference.

To date, 1,137 cases have been reported nationwide with 711 recoveries and no deaths.

Related Topics

Mongolia

Recent Stories

17 missing after Russian fishing boat sinks in Arc ..

10 seconds ago

Three members of dacoit gang busted in faisalabad

18 seconds ago

Elderly man found dead in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

KP govt declares extreme weather emergency, direct ..

3 minutes ago

Business community hail CM decision to allot land ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Outbreak Caused by Festivities Kills 23 a ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.