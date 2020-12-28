Mongolia reports 16 more COVID-19 cases

Mongolia confirmed 16 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, said the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD)

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia confirmed 16 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, said the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD).

The latest cases were locally transmitted, including six in health workers of the Central Military Hospital in the capital city Ulan Bator, said Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, at a daily press conference.

To date, 1,137 cases have been reported nationwide with 711 recoveries and no deaths.