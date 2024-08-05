Open Menu

Mongolia Reports 2 Additional Measles Cases

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Mongolia has reported two new cases of measles and one suspected case, according to the country's Health Ministry on Monday.

The Asian country declared an outbreak of the disease on Aug. 1, following the confirmation of measles in a 47-year-old Mongolian citizen who had recently returned from abroad.

Of the three confirmed cases so far, two were imported, and one was locally transmitted, the health ministry said in a statement.

The country's State Emergency Commission has directed the ministry to activate disaster prevention protocols, expedite surveillance and response measures, and ensure comprehensive monitoring, immunization, and preparedness.

Mongolians are advised to follow public health measures to protect themselves, their families, and the community from further spread of the disease.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted by respiratory droplets and direct contact. Common complications include fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat and inflamed eyes. The disease can be prevented by immunization.

There is no specific treatment for measles, and most people recover within two to three weeks.

