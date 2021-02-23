Mongolia reports 30 more COVID-19 cases, 70 recoveries

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 30 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 2,723, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) reported on Tuesday.

The latest cases were locally transmitted and detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, which is the hardest hit by the outbreak, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 70 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the national count to 2,003, the center said.

The Asian country has so far recorded six COVID-19-related deaths.