Mongolia Reports 30 More COVID-19 Cases, 70 Recoveries

Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:43 PM

Mongolia reported 30 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 2,723, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) reported on Tuesday

The latest cases were locally transmitted and detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, which is the hardest hit by the outbreak, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 70 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the national count to 2,003, the center said.

The Asian country has so far recorded six COVID-19-related deaths.

