Mon 15th February 2021 | 12:12 PM

Mongolia reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 2,383, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

The latest cases were locally transmitted or detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 29 more patients have recovered from the disease, taking its total recoveries to 1,711, it said.The Asian country has recorded four COVID-19-related deaths since it confirmed its first case in March last year.

