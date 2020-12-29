Mongolia reports 38 more COVID-19 cases

Mongolia reported 38 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its national tally to 1,175, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases said Tuesday

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia reported 38 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its national tally to 1,175, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases said Tuesday.

Thirty-seven of the latest cases were locally transmitted, including two in health workers, said Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, the center's head of the surveillance department, at a daily press conference.

One imported case is a Mongolian citizen who recently returned home from Europe on a chartered flight, Ambaselmaa said.

To date, 730 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country, and over 60 of them are health workers, according to the official.

A total of 745 patients have recovered so far with no deaths reported.