Mongolia Reports 5 More COVID-19 Cases

Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:23 PM

Mongolia registered five new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 923, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia registered five new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 923, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted in the capital city Ulan Bator, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, said at a press conference.

Three of them are close contacts with previously confirmed cases, and the others are patients being hospitalized at the capital city's Bayanzurkh District General Hospital, said Ambaselmaa.

The health official urged citizens to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and comply with social distancing guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

A total of 489 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country so far, notably in the capital city and provinces of Selenge, Darkhan-Uul, Govisumber, Orkhon, Dornogovi and Arkhangai.

The first locally transmitted case was a woman, whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from a 21-day mandatory isolation on Nov. 6.

The country has recorded 384 recoveries so far and no deaths.

